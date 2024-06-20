About us
Pure Country began many years ago in 1995 in a small South Texas town called Whitsett. What started as a small barbeque restaurant in a convenience store, soon became a hotspot for many traveling families and hard working Americans for over 25 amazing years. Our family relocated to Boerne over 10 years ago and have loved being a part of the community and have always wanted to bring Pure Country to the area. We are looking forward to providing you with excellent service, great new food items and a welcoming heart to all who venture through our doors!
Events
06.20 / 11:00 PM
SINGO
Free to play, come win some prizes! SINGO participants get an extended happy hour!
06.25 / 11:30 PM
Comedy Night - The Social Hour Comedy
Social Hour Comedy returns to Boerne TX at Pure Country BBQ and Grill -- Tuesday, June 25th at 6:30pm! Don't miss this one night event. Limited seating so arrive early for best seats.