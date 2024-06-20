



About us

Pure Country began many years ago in 1995 in a small South Texas town called Whitsett. What started as a small barbeque restaurant in a convenience store, soon became a hotspot for many traveling families and hard working Americans for over 25 amazing years. Our family relocated to Boerne over 10 years ago and have loved being a part of the community and have always wanted to bring Pure Country to the area. We are looking forward to providing you with excellent service, great new food items and a welcoming heart to all who venture through our doors!