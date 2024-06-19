Nestle
Events
06.19 / 1:00 AM
Swiftie Night
Join us for an evening of great music, fun food specials, and an outdoor showing of the Era's Tour! Dress for your favorite era to be entered to win Swiftie swag! Movie starts at 8:30!
06.20 / 12:00 AM
Country Fusion Line Dancing Lessons
Free and always a blast, come join us! Hosted by Kelli Beth Grant.
06.20 / 11:00 PM
SINGO
Free to play, come win some prizes! SINGO participants get an extended happy hour!
06.25 / 11:30 PM
Comedy Night - The Social Hour Comedy
Social Hour Comedy returns to Boerne TX at Pure Country BBQ and Grill -- Tuesday, June 25th at 6:30pm! Don't miss this one night event. Limited seating so arrive early for best seats.