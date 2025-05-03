HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS DAILY FROM 2-6PM!
Pure Country
FOOD
First Bites
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.$8.25
Loaded BBQ Fries
French fries smothered with chopped brisket, shredded cheese, house made BBQ sauce, and green onions.$13.25
Family Traditions Queso
Our classic queso dip and served with corn tortilla chips. (Add guacamole for $4)$8.25
Wings (6 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.$12.50OUT OF STOCK
Wings (12 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$22.50OUT OF STOCK
Cheesy Boudin Eggrolls
Served with spicy coleslaw and chipotle ranch.$9.25
Texas Twinkies
A Texan delicacy, our Texas Twinkies include halved jalapenos stuffed to the brim with cream cheese, shredded cheese, chopped brisket, and wrapped with bacon.$9.50
Loaded Nachos$12.00
Trio Sampler$16.00
Pick One Fried Starter$7.25
Crawfish 1 p all fixings$20.00
Crawfish 1 p just crawfish$14.50
Extra Fixings$8.50
Burgers & Sandwiches
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo and mustard.$13.25
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.25
The TEXAN Burger
1/3 lb. beef patty, chopped brisket, bacon, pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce. Served with one side.$16.25
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.25
Brisket Sandwich
Your choice of chopped or sliced brisket on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$14.75
The Ranch Hand Sandwich
Sliced brisket and polish sausage on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$15.75
BLT$10.50
Brisket Grilled Cheese$11.50
Club Sandwich$10.50
Cluck Norris$15.50
Brisket Tacos$13.00
BBQ Plates
Brisket Plate
Sliced brisket and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread. (Add sausage for $4)$16.50
Sausage Plate
Polish sausage and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread.$15.50
Rib plate
Pork Ribs served with two sides, pickles, onions, and two slices of white bread.$16.50OUT OF STOCK
Mains
Chicken Fried Steak
Served with country gravy and two sides.$15.75
Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with country gravy and two sides.$15.75
Catfish Plate
Freshly breaded and fried every time. Served with french fries, hush puppies, and tartar sauce.$15.50
Grilled Chicken
Perfectly grilled chicken breast served with your choice of two sides.$15.50
Grilled Chicken Wrap
Roasted corn, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips.$15.75
Cowboy Wrap
Bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with monterrey jack cheese and jalapeno with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, and cilantro lime ranch.$15.50
Loaded Baked Potato
A large potato sliced in half, mashed and smothered in chopped brisket, shredded cheese, bbq sauce, and chives. Served with sour cream.$11.50
Chicken Strips
Freshly sliced, breaded, and fried every time. Served with two sides and country gravy. .$15.00
Boneless Bites
Freshly diced, breaded, and fried every time. Served with two sides and country gravy.$14.50
Kids
Sides
Side - Mashed Potatoes$3.25
Side - French Fries$3.25
Side - Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
Side - Potato Salad$4.25OUT OF STOCK
Side - Pinto Beans$4.25
Side - Green Beans$3.25
Side - Brussels Sprouts$3.25
Side - Mac N Cheese$4.25
Side - Buffalo Sauce$0.75
Side - BBQ Sauce$0.75
Side - Ranch$0.50
Side - Tortilla Chips$3.25
Side - Jalapenos$0.25
Side - Creamed Corn$3.25
Fried Okra$3.25
Side - pickled Jalapenos$0.50
Desserts
Extra Protein
Chicken$6.50
Salmon$6.50
Burger Patty$4.75
Keto Bombs (4)$6.00
Keto Bombs (8)$12.00
Burger Patty for Dog$4.75
Chicken Strip$3.00
1/4 lb of brisket$5.75
1/2 lb of brisket$11.25
1/4 lb of sausage$4.75
1/2 lb of sausage$9.50
1 lb of brisket$22.50
1 lb of sausage$18.50
Pound of Ribs$13.50OUT OF STOCK
4 Ribs$7.00OUT OF STOCK
2 Ribs$3.50OUT OF STOCK