Pure Country
FOOD
First Bites
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.$8.25
- Fried Pickles
Served with ranch.$7.25
- Fried Jalapenos
Served with ranch.$7.25
- Loaded BBQ Fries
French fries smothered with chopped brisket, shredded cheese, house made BBQ sauce, and green onions.$13.25
- Family Traditions Queso
Our classic queso dip and served with corn tortilla chips. (Add guacamole for $4)$8.25
- Wings (6 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.$12.50
- Wings (12 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$22.50
- Giant Pretzel
Served with honey mustard.$12.75
- Cheesy Boudin Eggrolls
Served with spicy coleslaw and chipotle ranch.$9.25
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch.$7.25
- Texas Twinkies
A Texan delicacy, our Texas Twinkies include halved jalapenos stuffed to the brim with cream cheese, shredded cheese, chopped brisket, and wrapped with bacon.$9.50
- Potato soup$8.00
- Loaded Nachos$12.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo and mustard.$13.25
- Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.25
- The TEXAN Burger
1/3 lb. beef patty, chopped brisket, bacon, pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce. Served with one side.$16.25
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.25
- Brisket Sandwich
Your choice of chopped or sliced brisket on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$14.75
- The Ranch Hand Sandwich
Sliced brisket and polish sausage on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$15.75
- BLT$10.50
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$11.50
- Club Sandwich$10.50
BBQ Plates
- Brisket Plate
Sliced brisket and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread. (Add sausage for $4)$16.50
- Sausage Plate
Polish sausage and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread.$15.50
- Brisket by the pound$22.50
- Sausage by the pound$18.50
- No Bun
Mains
- Chicken Fried Steak
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.75
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.75
- Catfish Plate
Served with french fries, hush puppies, and tartar sauce.$15.50
- Grilled Salmon
Served with your choice of two sides.$16.50
- Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides.$15.50
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Roasted corn, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips.$15.75
- Cowboy Wrap
Bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with monterrey jack cheese and jalapeno with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, and cilantro lime ranch.$15.50
- Loaded Baked Potato$11.50
- Steak special$25.50
- Steak night$20.00
- Chicken Strips$16.00
- Boneless Bites$14.50
Kids
Sides
- Side - Mashed Potatoes$3.25
- Side - French Fries$3.25
- Side - Sweet Potato Fries$4.25
- Side - Potato Salad$4.25
- Side - Pinto Beans$4.25
- Side - Green Beans$3.25
- Side - Brussels Sprouts$3.25
- Side - Mac N Cheese$4.25
- Side - Buffalo Sauce$0.75
- Side - BBQ Sauce$0.75
- Side - Ranch$0.50
- Side - Tortilla Chips$3.25
- Side - Jalapenos$0.25