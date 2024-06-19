Pure Country
FOOD
First Bites
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.$8.00
- Fried Pickles
Served with ranch.$7.00
- Fried Jalapenos
Served with ranch.$7.00
- Family Traditions Queso
Our classic queso dip and served with corn tortilla chips. (Add guacamole for $4)$8.00
- Wings (6 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.$12.00
- Wings (12 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$22.00
- Giant Pretzel
Served with honey mustard.$12.50
- Cheesy Boudin Eggrolls
Served with spicy coleslaw and chipotle ranch.$9.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch.$7.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo and mustard.$13.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.00
- BLT$10.00
Mains
- Chicken Fried Steak
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.50
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.50
- Catfish Plate
Served with french fries, hush puppies, and tartar sauce.$15.00
- Grilled Salmon
Served with your choice of two sides.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Roasted corn, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips.$15.00
- Cowboy Wrap
Bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with monterrey jack cheese and jalapeno with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, and cilantro lime ranch.$15.00
- Salad Bar Buffet$12.50
Kids
Sides
- Side - Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Side - French Fries$3.00
- Side - Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side - Potato Salad$3.00
- Side - Pinto Beans$3.00
- Side - Green Beans$3.00
- Side - Brussels Sprouts$3.00
- Side - Mac N Cheese$4.00
- Side - Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side - BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side - Ranch$0.50
- Side - Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Side - Jalapenos