HAPPY HOUR SPECIALS DAILY FROM 2-6PM!
Pure Country
FOOD
First Bites
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Served with marinara sauce.$8.00
- Fried Pickles
Served with ranch.$7.00
- Fried Jalapenos
Served with ranch.$7.00
- Loaded BBQ Fries
French fries smothered with chopped brisket, shredded cheese, house made BBQ sauce, and green onions.$13.00
- Family Traditions Queso
Our classic queso dip and served with corn tortilla chips. (Add guacamole for $4)$8.00
- Wings (6 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese.$12.00
- Wings (12 count)
BBQ or Buffalo. Served with ranch or bleu cheese$22.00
- Giant Pretzel
Served with honey mustard.$12.50
- Cheesy Boudin Eggrolls
Served with spicy coleslaw and chipotle ranch.$9.00
- Fried Mushrooms
Served with ranch.$7.00
- Texas Twinkies
A Texan delicacy, our Texas Twinkies include halved jalapenos stuffed to the brim with cream cheese, shredded cheese, chopped brisket, and wrapped with bacon.$9.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo and mustard.$13.00
- Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.00
- The TEXAN Burger
1/3 lb. beef patty, chopped brisket, bacon, pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce. Served with one side.$16.00
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, and mayo. Served with one side.$14.00
- Brisket Sandwich
Your choice of chopped or sliced brisket on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$14.50
- The Ranch Hand Sandwich
Sliced brisket and polish sausage on a bun. Served with one side, pickles, onions, and house made BBQ sauce.$15.50
- BLT$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Brisket Grilled Cheese$11.00
- Club Sandwich$10.00
BBQ Plates
- Brisket Plate
Sliced brisket and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread. (Add sausage for $4)$16.00
- Sausage Plate
Polish sausage and your choice of two sides. Served with pickles, onions, house made BBQ sauce and two slices of white bread.$15.00
- Brisket by the pound$22.00
- Sausage by the pound$18.00
Mains
- Chicken Fried Steak
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.50
- Chicken Fried Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides and gravy.$15.50
- Catfish Plate
Served with french fries, hush puppies, and tartar sauce.$15.00
- Grilled Salmon
Served with your choice of two sides.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken
Served with your choice of two sides.$15.00
- Grilled Chicken Wrap
Roasted corn, lettuce, tomato, avocado, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, tortilla strips.$15.00
- Cowboy Wrap
Bacon wrapped chicken stuffed with monterrey jack cheese and jalapeno with lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado, and cilantro lime ranch.$15.00
- Loaded Baked Potato$11.00
- Steak special$25.00
Sides
- Side - Mashed Potatoes$3.00
- Side - French Fries$3.00
- Side - Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
- Side - Potato Salad$4.00
- Side - Pinto Beans$4.00
- Side - Green Beans$3.00
- Side - Brussels Sprouts$3.00
- Side - Mac N Cheese$4.00
- Side - Buffalo Sauce$0.50
- Side - BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Side - Ranch$0.50
- Side - Tortilla Chips$3.00
- Side - Jalapenos